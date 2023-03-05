KR Puram - Whitefield metro line to open after March 10

Bengaluru: Anjum Parvez, managing director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Company Ltd (BMRCL), announced that the eagerly anticipated 12.75km section of the KR-Whitefield metro line will be completed after March 10.

For inspection work on the line, the BMRCL had previously called the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS). According to Parvez, there are now a few minor safety compliance issues that need to be resolved.

Parvez said, "The BMRCL would have the KR Puram-Whitefield line ready after March 10. The certification and a few safety compliance observations have been provided by the CMRS. Then and only then will we be prepared to conduct operations."

According to Parvez, the BMRCL will shortly introduce a single mobility card. We'll be introducing cards for common mobility that work in metro stations very shortly. We will roll out the cards gradually, depending on public demand," he added.

The KR Puram-Whitefield line is a component of the Bayappanahalli-Whitefield stretch's phase 1 metro work, however the phase 2 metro work between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli won't begin until June.

The KR Puram-Whitefield line aims to cut travel time from nearly an hour to 24 minutes (by road). The section would feature 12 stops and a direct walkway from PattandurAgrahara metro station to the ITPL complex.