Krishna Raja Sagar dam receives heavy infow of 31,157 cusecs 

Mysuru: With good rains in Cauvery catchment area including, Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Mandya district received a huge infow of 31,157 cusecs and released excess water of 43,930 cusecs to river leading to Tamilnadu on Monday. Major dams in Cauvery basin have a total storage of 110.56 TMC of water on Monday.



Kodagu received 64.19mm of rainfall between 8.30am on Sunday to 8.30am on Monday. Except for a tree which uprooted and blocked Ajjalli-Shanivarsanthe road, the rain did not cause much havoc in Kodagu this time. Forest department has removed the tree and the road block has been cleared. Kodagu has received 2266.82mm of rainfall since January, while it received 2508.77mm of rainfall during the same period last year.

With heavy rains at Wayanad in Kerala, Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district too continued to receive huge inflow of 28,906 cusecs and released excess water of 35,000 cusecs to river leading to TamilNadu on Monday.

The water level at KRS stood at 124.52 feet as against its capacity 124.80feet on Monday. And the water level at Kabini dam stood at 2283.09 feet as against its capacity 2284 feet.

Major dams in Cauvery basin have 110.56 TMC of water as against their total capacity of 114.57 TMC. While KRS has 49.17 TMC of water, Kabini has 18.93 TMC of water, Hemavathi has 34.45 TMC of water and Harangi has 8.01 TMC of water. So far ever since south west monsoon showers began in June, all these four dams in the Cauvery basin have received a total inflow of 200 TMC of water, according to sources at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre.