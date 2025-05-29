KSIIDC presents Rs 85.90 cr dividend to government

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) on Wednesday presented a dividend of approximately Rs85.90 crore to the state government. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil handed over the dividend cheques to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Of the total amount, Rs 68.69 crore is regular dividend, while Rs 17.21 crore is special dividend. Additionally, Rs 3 crore was contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on the occasion.

Receiving the dividend, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was encouraging to see state-run enterprises posting profits. “Such profits, when shared, will contribute to various developmental initiatives,” he added.

The Chief Minister also noted that over the past two years, public sector undertakings such as KSDL and MSIL have been registering significant profits driven by forward-looking industrial and export promotion policies introduced by the state government.

Those present at the event included KJ George, Minister for Energy; Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary to the Government; N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Infrastructure; and Khushbu Goyal, Managing Director, KSIIDC.