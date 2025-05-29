Live
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- CBI arrests junior passport assistant, agent for taking bribe in Mumbai
- Hyderabad IT Startup Appoints Dog as Chief Happiness Officer to Reduce Workplace Stress
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for May 29, 2025 Released
- Teenage Girl Killed In Home Invasion Attack In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet District
- Police Yogandhra programme held in Vijayawada
- Medical Professional's Criminal Network Expands Beyond Evidence Tampering
- Kavita takes dig at KTR questioning celebrations in US
- IPL 2025 Playoffs Begin: Punjab Kings Face RCB in Qualifier-1, Chance for New Champion
KSIIDC presents Rs 85.90 cr dividend to government
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) on Wednesday presented a dividend of approximately...
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) on Wednesday presented a dividend of approximately Rs85.90 crore to the state government. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil handed over the dividend cheques to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Of the total amount, Rs 68.69 crore is regular dividend, while Rs 17.21 crore is special dividend. Additionally, Rs 3 crore was contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on the occasion.
Receiving the dividend, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was encouraging to see state-run enterprises posting profits. “Such profits, when shared, will contribute to various developmental initiatives,” he added.
The Chief Minister also noted that over the past two years, public sector undertakings such as KSDL and MSIL have been registering significant profits driven by forward-looking industrial and export promotion policies introduced by the state government.
Those present at the event included KJ George, Minister for Energy; Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary to the Government; N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Infrastructure; and Khushbu Goyal, Managing Director, KSIIDC.