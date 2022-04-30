KSOU slaps notice on SDA for bribery allegations against VC

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University(KSOU) registrar has issued a show_cause notice to a second divisionassistant (SDA) for making inappropriate allegations against the topechelons at the varsity.

In the notice dated April 20, written clarification has been sought from SDA C M Krishnegowda of admission section within three days ofreceiving the notice.

In a backhand note of a letter written to the registrar, Krishnegowda had alleged that "KSOU vice-chancellor and registrar are illegally giving promotions for bribe. You have made it a racket and business of giving promotion…".

When contacted, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar said "SDAhas made false accusations against the varsity authorities. So we have asked for a clarification and authentic documents to substantiate thecharges made by him. Otherwise, we will take a strict action. Wehave given him time to reply," Vidyashankar added.