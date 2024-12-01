KSRTC Bus Driver Attacked by Scooter Rider in Alape, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A scooterist waylaid a KSRTC bus at Alape near Mangaluru city, attacked the driver, and smashed the windshield of the bus on Sunday. The bus was returning from Bengaluru to the City full of passengers.

Driver of the bus Arun, reported that the scooter rider became aggressive after being questioned by him for obstructing the bus. In a fit of anger, the rider halted the bus and, using his helmet, smashed the front window of the bus before fleeing the scene.

The Kankanadi police responded quickly to the incident, conducting a preliminary investigation. They questioned the bus driver, Arun, and facilitated alternate arrangements for the stranded passengers. The police have registered a case based on Arun’s complaint, which includes charges of obstructing a government official’s duties and causing damage to public property.

Efforts to identify and locate the scooter rider are underway. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter