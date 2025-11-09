KSRTC conferred with prestigious National Award for Dhwani Spandana project

Bengaluru: KSRTC's Dhwani Spandana project, first of its kind initiative has been conferred with the National Award for the pioneering efforts in advanced, inclusive and accessible public transport for the visually impaired passengers in 200 Mysuru City buses.

The award was presented by Manihar Lal, Minister, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Govt.of India to Akram Pasha IAS, Managing Director, KSRTC.

The OnBoard Bus Identification and Navigation System, developed by the Raised Lines Foundation at the IIT Delhi, with Knowldege Partner GEZ and implemented in KSRTC. The system enables users to identify approaching buses and locate entry points safely through assistive audio signals, more than 400 visually impaired users have been trained to use the technology.

This initiative has significantly reduced travel dependency while enhancing confidence, safety, and independence among commuters with vision impairments.