 KSRTC Dasara Darshana gets underway

Mysuru: District In-charge Minister ST Somashekar inaugurated KSRTC's 'Dasara Darshana' here on Wednesday to facilitate people from rural areas to view Mysuru Dasara 2022. After inaugurating the programme near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the north gate of Mysuru Palace, he said, "Women, children and people from communities will get a chance to view Dasara and it is a good deed on the part of the KSRTC. "Eighty-one buses belonging to KSRTC will ply 4466 people to Mysuru and take to them Mysuru Palace, Mysuru Zoo, Women and Children's Dasara and Chamundi Hills. They will also get a chance to see light arrangements.

On Transport Minister B Sriramulu's absence, Somashekar said he must be missing owing to unavoidable circumstances. Twenty-one committees have been formed to oversee the Dasara programmes. Officials have been asked to take suggestions.

He said, "Cleaning work has been taken up in the heritage city. The team is working overtime to keep the city clean. Around 25,000 people are expected for 'Aahara Mela' and the concerned authorities have been asked to manage the waste."

Krishnaraja constituency MLA S A Ramadass, Mysuru Deputy Mayor Dr G Roopa, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, BJP leader H V Rajeev, BJP city president T S Srivatsa and others were present.