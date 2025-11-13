KSRTC launches direct Flybus service

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a new direct Flybus (Volvo Multi-Axle) service connecting Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, with Davanagere. The service was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister for Transport and Muzrai at Terminal 2 of the airport.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister Ramalinga Reddy recalled that during his first tenure as Transport Minister in August 2013, KSRTC had introduced the first direct Flybus service between Bengaluru Airport and Mysuru, which was later extended to Madikeri and Kundapura. He emphasized that promoting public transport and encouraging people to rely on it should be a collective priority. The new service to Davanagere, he said, marks another important step toward that goal.

Highlighting KSRTC’s innovative spirit, the Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the corporation continues to lead in introducing new passenger-friendly initiatives. Recently, the Government of India conferred an Excellence Award on KSRTC for its “Dhwani Spandana” initiative implemented in Mysuru city.

To make travel more comfortable, KSRTC has also announced complimentary Nandini snack kits for all Flybus passengers.

The kits, sourced from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), will be distributed from November 15, 2025, and will include a water bottle, flavoured milk, cookies, cake, and a kodubale packet.

Currently, KSRTC operates 13 Flybus routes, including nine to Mysuru, two each to Madikeri and Davanagere, and two Ambari Utsav services to Kundapura. The fleet operates 44 trips daily, covering over 10,000 kilometres, serving an average of 1,050 passengers each day.

The new Bengaluru–Davanagere Flybus will operate from Kempegowda International Airport at 00:45 hours and 10:00 hours, reaching Davanagere at 05:45 hours and 15:00 hours respectively.

Return services will depart from Davanagere at 08:00 hours and 17:00 hours, arriving at the airport at 13:00 hours and 22:00 hours. The route passes through Satellite Town Ring Road, Doddaballapura Bypass, Dabaspet, Tumakuru Bypass, and Chitradurga Bypass, with pick-up and drop points at Tumakuru and Chitradurga.

The fare for passengers travelling from Bengaluru Airport is Rs 400 to Tumakuru, Rs 980 to Chitradurga, and Rs 1,250 to Davanagere.

The event was attended by Akram Pasha, IAS, Managing Director; Dr. K Nandini Devi, IAS, Director (Personnel & Vigilance); Ibrahim Maigur, IAS, Director (Information Technology); Kenneth, Chief Commercial Officer, KIAL; Pravat, Vice President (Commercial), BIAL; Sanjay Chandra, Manager (Commercial), BIAL; and Swati Reddy, representative of KMF, along with senior officers and staff of KSRTC.

With this new route and the introduction of snack kits, KSRTC continues to enhance passenger comfort and strengthen its position as a leader in modern, efficient, and people-friendly public transport

in Karnataka.