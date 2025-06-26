KSRTC Launches Weekend Pilgrimage Tour from Bengaluru Covering Chikka Tirupati and More

KSRTC is starting a new bus trip on weekends from June 28. The trip is for people who want to visit temples near Bengaluru. The bus is called Ashwamedha Classic.

The trip starts and ends in Bengaluru. It goes to many holy places. These are Chikka Tirupati, Kotilingeshwara, Bangaru Tirupati, Avani Mulbagal, Kurudumale, and Kolar. Many people prefer to visit these temples.

The ticket costs ₹600 for adults and ₹450 for children. This price does not include entry fees or food. The trip helps people visit temples easily and cheaply on weekends.