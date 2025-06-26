  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

KSRTC Launches Weekend Pilgrimage Tour from Bengaluru Covering Chikka Tirupati and More

KSRTC Launches Weekend Pilgrimage Tour from Bengaluru Covering Chikka Tirupati and More
x

KSRTC Launches Weekend Pilgrimage Tour from Bengaluru Covering Chikka Tirupati and More

Highlights

KSRTC starts a weekend pilgrimage package from June 28, visiting famous temples like Chikka Tirupati, Kotilingeshwara, and Bangaru Tirupati.

KSRTC is starting a new bus trip on weekends from June 28. The trip is for people who want to visit temples near Bengaluru. The bus is called Ashwamedha Classic.

The trip starts and ends in Bengaluru. It goes to many holy places. These are Chikka Tirupati, Kotilingeshwara, Bangaru Tirupati, Avani Mulbagal, Kurudumale, and Kolar. Many people prefer to visit these temples.

The ticket costs ₹600 for adults and ₹450 for children. This price does not include entry fees or food. The trip helps people visit temples easily and cheaply on weekends.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick