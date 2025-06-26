Live
- Scholarships For Students
- ECI initiates process to delist 345 dormant political parties in first phase of cleanup drive
- Telangana's Bonalu festival begins amid fanfare
- Hyderabad: Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Shankarpally, Train Services Delayed
- J&K L-G appeals devotees to turn up in large numbers for Amarnath Yatra
- ‘Pariwar’, Malayalam Movie, Now Streaming on This OTT Platform
- Shubhanshu Shukla enters space station, a giant leap for India
- Bengaluru Home Sales Drop 8% in April–June 2025, Prices Rise by 12%
- Nikhat, Olympic medallist Lovlina to star in Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad
- Tigress, three cubs found dead in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Minister orders probe
KSRTC Launches Weekend Pilgrimage Tour from Bengaluru Covering Chikka Tirupati and More
Highlights
KSRTC starts a weekend pilgrimage package from June 28, visiting famous temples like Chikka Tirupati, Kotilingeshwara, and Bangaru Tirupati.
KSRTC is starting a new bus trip on weekends from June 28. The trip is for people who want to visit temples near Bengaluru. The bus is called Ashwamedha Classic.
The trip starts and ends in Bengaluru. It goes to many holy places. These are Chikka Tirupati, Kotilingeshwara, Bangaru Tirupati, Avani Mulbagal, Kurudumale, and Kolar. Many people prefer to visit these temples.
The ticket costs ₹600 for adults and ₹450 for children. This price does not include entry fees or food. The trip helps people visit temples easily and cheaply on weekends.
Next Story