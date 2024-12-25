KSRTC rolls out 20 ‘Ambaari Utsav’ sleeper buses

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has inducted 20 new “Ambaari Utsav - Celebration of Journey” sleeper buses into its fleet, enhancing its passenger service offerings. The inauguration ceremony was held on Tuesday, at-tended by Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Health and Family Wel-fare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, KSRTC Chairman S R Srinivas, MLA Gubbi, and Mohammed Rizwan Nawab, Vice Chairman of KSRTC.

As part of the event, KSRTC also distributed temporary deputation orders to Driver-cum-Conductor candidates who excelled in a recent driving test at the Humnabad Training Centre. Out of 1,406 participants, 82 candidates scored top marks of 50/50, 49/50, and 48/50. Symbolically, deputation orders were handed over to 14 candidates during the ceremony.

The introduction of the Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses is expected to provide en-hanced comfort and convenience to passengers, showcasing KSRTC’s commitment to elevating its transportation services.

The Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses will operate on the routes: Kundapura-Bengaluru, Mangaluru-Bengaluru, KIAL - Kundapura, Bengaluru - Nellore, Bengaluru - Hydera-bad/HTC, Bengaluru -Vijayawada, Bengaluru-Ernakulam, Bengaluru -Trissur and Bengaluru -Calicut.

The new bus is 15 meters long and it is equipped with 40 berths arranged in a 2x1 configuration for passenger sleeping. Powerful halogen headlights and daytime run-ning lights (DRL) with new plush interiors and Scandinavian-style exteriors, offering visually appealing aesthetics.

Aerodynamic design providing better fuel efficiency. Advanced engine technology, delivering superior performance and improved fuel efficiency (KMPL). Windshield glass is 9.5% wider, improving driver visibility and reducing blind spots.

Equipped with next-generation mobile charging points like USB and C-type. En-hanced air conditioning system due to a larger AC duct. Premium experience and comfort for passengers with high-quality seats and materials. Panto-graphic design, making vehicle maintenance easier.

Rear fog lights for improved safety during night-time driving. Easy-to-reach driver con-trols and switches for greater driver convenience. Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) installed for increased passenger safety during emergencies. Drivers can easily view pedestrians from passenger door, enhancing pedestrian safety. 112 national and international awards have been received by the state road transport cor-porations during the last one year.