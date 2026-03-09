‘K’taka allocates Rs 10 cr to launch Quantum Roadmap’

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has earmarked ₹10 crore in the state budget for the first phase of implementing its quantum technology roadmap, a move aimed at positioning the state as a key global hub in the emerging sector, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N. S. Bhosaraju said on Sunday. In a statement, the minister said the allocation announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state budget marks an important step towards strengthening Karnataka’s role in the rapidly evolving field of quantum technology. Bhosaraju recalled that during the Bengaluru Quantum Summit, the chief minister had announced plans to invest ₹1,000 crore to promote the development of quantum technologies in the state. “As part of this broader vision, the government has now provided ₹10 crore for the first phase of implementing the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap,” he said.

The roadmap, he added, will focus on building high-quality human resources required to lead the sector over the next five years. According to the minister, Bengaluru already has a strong ecosystem of academic institutions and start-ups working in quantum computing and related technologies.

“With the right infrastructure and policy support, Karnataka aims to secure around 20 per cent share of the global quantum technology market by 2035,” he said.

The minister also noted that the government has already allotted land at Hesaraghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru for the proposed Quantum City. The presence of world-class research institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science and access to advanced quantum computing facilities, combined with the state’s strong technical talent pool, would help accelerate progress in the sector, he said.

Apart from the quantum roadmap, the state has also submitted a detailed project report to the Centre for establishing a Science City at Adinarayana Hosa Halli in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of ₹233 crore.

In addition, the government has allocated ₹24 crore to set up six new planetariums in Vijayanagara, Ballari, Chitradurga, Yadgir, Koppal and Bidar to promote scientific awareness at the grassroots level.

“Investments in advanced technologies such as quantum computing, along with initiatives to strengthen science education, will help bridge Karnataka’s present capabilities with its technological future,” Bhosaraju said.