K'taka okays 12 menstrual leaves a year

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday introduced the “Menstrual Leave Policy-2025” with a view to providing appropriate support for the health of women employees and to create inclusiveness in the workplace.

The policy provides eligible women with one paid leave day a month for the duration of their menstruation. The policy applies to women working in government offices, the garment industry, multinational companies, information technology companies, and other private organizations throughout the state.

The policy has been formally implemented by the government. It has gone from being a proposal for menstrual leave in 2024 allowing women to take six leaves a year, to the latest plan, allowing women twelve paid leaves a year.

