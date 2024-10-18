Kuchipudi Parampara’s 11th edition in city

Bengaluru: Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bengaluru Presents its 11th edition Natya Parampara Utsav 2024. Programmes will include Recognition and Honouring of the works of senior Kuchipudi Guru of Traditional Kuchipudi family Guru Vedantam VidhuMouli Nellore, Smt Bala Vishwanath Bharatanatyam Exponent Tumkur, Kuchipudi Solo performances by Janani Rao Hyderabad disciple of acclaimed Kuchipudi danseuse and actress Sandhya Raju, Dilip Selar Chennai disciple of SNA Awardee Sailaja, Karthika Mohan Bangalore Disciple of Kuchipudi exponent Deepa Sashindran and Ottanthulal Live a recite and dance artform of Kerala by Kalamandalam Roshin Chandran.

The Kuchipudi extravaganza will be held on Sunday, 26 October, according to the organisers. Tickets are available on ticket9.com

The event is curated by Deepa Narayanan Sashindran, Kuchipudi Exponent, and LifeTrustee Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bangalore. This edition is a tribute to the late Guru Padma Vibhushan Yamini Krishnamurthy.

Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bengaluru, a non-profit Trust founded by Kuchipudi Exponent and Life Trustee Deepa Narayanan Sashindran, is presently offering systematic Kuchipudi dance training and choreography in Bengaluru and Globally to bring forth artists of high calibre.