Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha temple to host Mangaluru Dasara from Sept 22 to Oct 2

Mangaluru: The Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple is all set to celebrate this year’s Mangaluru Dasara and Navaratri Festival from September 22 to October 2, 2025, featuring a rich blend of spiritual, cultural, and social events. Temple authorities, led by treasurer Padmaraj R. Poojary, announced that the festival will be held under the guidance of veteran temple leader and former Union minister B. Janardhan Poojary.

The festivities will include Vedic rituals such as idol installations for Mahaganapati, Adishakti, Sharada Mata, and Navadurga, as well as Ganahoma and Chandika Yaga. Besides religious ceremonies, several competitions and cultural programmes are lined up. Children will have special events including the “Kinnipili” (tiger dance) competition in two age groups (below four years and 4–8 years), devotional singing, painting contests, Muddu Sharade, and more. Total prize money for these contests is ₹1 lakh.

Over 700 to 800 artists from 31 teams across various states will participate in daily performances, showcasing art forms such as Bharatanatyam, Yakshagana, Harikatha, veena recitals, folk arts and literary sessions in Kannada, Tulu and other languages.

The event will also honour female achievers and service organisations for their contributions to community welfare. With large numbers of devotees expected, planning includes arrangements for crowd management, parking and other facilities.

This annual festival at Kudroli is not just a celebration of religious traditions but also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, youth participation, and recognition of social service — reinforcing Mangaluru’s reputation for festive grandeur and communal harmony.