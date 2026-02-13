Easy, effortless & elevated cocktail recipes for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re planning a cosy night in, hosting friends, or bringing together a mix of drinkers and non-drinkers, Twisted Tails takes the pressure out of pouring something special. Crafted with real fruit juices, real spices, low sugar, and no artificial flavouring, each Twisted Tails bottle delivers bold, layered flavours with zero prep, complexity, or guesswork. Enjoy it chilled straight from the bottle, over ice, or mixed with your spirit of choice—it adapts seamlessly to your mood, your moment, and your vibe.

Below are quick, fuss-free cocktail recipes to help you put together something delicious in minutes this Valentine’s Day. No bartending skills required—just pour, stir, and enjoy.

1. Bizarre (Orange & Coffee)

A bold, slightly bitter-sweet serve with depth and warmth

Step 1: Shake the bottle and pour 60–90 ml of Twisted Tails Bizarre

Step 2: Add 30–60 ml of alcohol of your choice (optional: a splash of water for a lighter serve)

Step 3: Add ice, stir gently, and garnish with an orange slice or peel.

Optional: Lightly smoke a cinnamon stick for extra depth.

2. Mystical (Vanilla & Caramel)

Rich, indulgent, and smooth—perfect for a slower sip

Step 1: Shake the bottle and pour 60–90 ml of Twisted Tails Mystical

Step 2: Add 30–60 ml of alcohol of your choice (optional: add water for a softer, smoother finish)

Step 3: Add ice, stir, and garnish with an orange slice.

3. Enigmatic (Tea & Jasmine)

Light, aromatic, and refreshing

Step 1: Shake the bottle and pour 60–90 ml of Twisted Tails Enigmatic

Step 2: Add 30–60 ml of alcohol of your choice (optional: water for a fresher, spritz-style sip)

Step 3: Add ice, stir, and garnish with a lemon slice for a delicate finish.