Against Namibia, Opening batsman Ishan Kishan played quite cautiously in the starting over’s. However, in the Power play, when India were already setting their sights on a total well in excess of 200. The heavy rollers being deployed over the last two days, the ground’s surface in Delhi not eased out to the extent the hosts would have chosen. The very first delivery Kishan faced from Namibia’s left-arm steamer, he climbed unexpectedly off the pitch, striking the shoulder of his bat and underlining the variable bounce on offer.

At the time, when JJ Smit was introduced midway into the powerplay, Kishan's eyes lit up. Smith's normal speed range is in the late 70s mph, and was never going to be trouble Kishan, who just last week was charging the intense pace of Anrich Nortje and walloping him for boundaries for amusing in a warm-up match.

It works as a warm-up; Kishan's strong hitting even overshadowed Abhishek Sharma, who has turned the most frightening top-order batter in the last two years. During the powerplay, against South Africa, India score just 83 for 1 after Kishan retired and crossed the 100-mark in the eighth over. It helps to increase a commanding 240 total.

Kishan follow up the same clarity, the same tempo and state of mind to this batting to Delhi. However, in the final over of powerplay begin with a dot ball, Kishan ransacked 28 runs off Smit, including four consecutive sixes.