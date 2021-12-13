Lab technician held for derogatory remarks on Bipin Rawat’s death 

Mysuru: The Bengaluru police have arrested T K Vasantha Kumar (40), a Mysuru-based man working as a lab technician in a Bengaluru private hospital for posting an objectionable post on Facebook on the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.



The Vidhana Soudha police arrested him under section IPC 505 as he is working in their jurisdictional limits. The arrest was made following a direction from Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to police to take action against those who celebrated Bipin Rawat's death on social media.

A complaint was lodged in Mangalueu police station against three, including Vasanth Kumar, who made derogatory remarks about the death of the CDS.

On Friday, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the police registered cases against Shrinivas Karkala, T K Vasantha Kumar and another unknown person.