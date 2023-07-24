Lakshmi Hebbalkar warns of criminal cases, if shown negligence and money is taken for Gruha Lakshmi Yojana

BELAGAVI: Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has warned that anyone who is careless in connection with the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana and takes money from people will be with registered a criminal case.



Speaking to the reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum, Minister Lakshmi said that the login IDs of 3 people have already been retrieved. Neither the government nor the department is sitting idle. She said that a criminal case will also be registered against them.

We have worked very hard to make the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana available to women for free. In this too, if it is noticed that they are receiving money, they have been instructed to return their login ID and password. It has been suggested to register a case. If anyone is noticed taking money from Tehsildar, PDO, Village Accountant, they should immediately bring it to the attention of the District Collector. The local police station should be informed. The minister also said that if they are careless, they will also be held responsible.

We are not doing it for free from anyone. The uploaders are being paid Rs 12 per application by the government. Rs 10 for upload, Rs 2 for print out. So she clarified that people do not have to pay money to anyone.

When asked by journalists about the news that a strategy was being hatched in Singapore to topple the state government, I was engrossed in implementing the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, in KDP meetings and meeting people. I have no information about that. DK Shivakumar is our president, he has all the information. He may have reacted based on that, Minister said.