Lalit Mahal Palace centenary celebrations in Feb, 2022

Mysuru: The heritage building and one of the tourist attractions of cultural city, Lalit Mahal Palace, has completed 100 years. To mark the milestone, the State government has decided to celebrate centenary celebration in February next.

The foundation stone for this palace was laid on November 18, 1921. Designed by architect E. W. Fritchi, whose name is inscribed on the foundation plaque, the palace resembles St Paul Cathedral of London.

It was built on the wishes of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar at a cost of Rs 13 lakh and took 10 years. Located on the outskirts of Chamundi Hill outside Mysore city, the palace is spread over 40 acres.

The palace is a white two-storeyed building with spherical domes, a large central dome and traditional pillars. The interior is decorated with polished marble, beetle furniture, magnificent staircases, imported carpets, intricate hanging lamp bundles and curtains. The Central Hall contains portraits of royal members and artworks depicting the history of Mysore. Similarly, rare artwork depicting the life of Tipu Sultan and his family adorn the walls of the lobby. The oldest hand-operated lift in the inner courtyard of the palace was imported from England's Waygood-Otis Company in 1921 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. What enhances the antiquity of the interior of the palace are the royal emblems and symbols of the royal family of Mysore. The majestic Lalit Mahal Hotel, which houses the light of night, has 54 luxury suites, 22 old rooms and 33 newly-built rooms. With a swimming pool, tennis court, jogging track, health club and other amenities makes the hotel one of the best in the country. Guests can also access the nearby golf course and enjoy the panoramic view of the Chamundi Hill. The enchanting hotel is most preferred destination for film makers. From Amitabh Bachchan's Mard to Sadak, Rajinikanth's Linga starring Linga, Adavi Ramudu have been shot here.

The hotel is being managed by Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), a State government corporation. Speaking to reporters, JLR president M. Appanna explained that the centenary celebrations were originally planned for December. However, in view of the code of conduct for the MLC elections on December 20, the centenary program is postponed to February. He added that the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar will be installed in front of the hotel.