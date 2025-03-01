Land mafia becomes active in Bidadi as Metro extension plans announced

Bengaluru: The land mafia has started operations in Bidadi, which is set to become an alternative city to the capital, Bengaluru. Due to the plans for suburban development, the international airport, and metro extension in collaboration with the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority, influential individuals are taking advantage of government land in the area.

Discussions have intensified regarding the establishment of another airport near Bidadi to relieve pressure on Kempegowda International Airport. Additionally, the last budget has paved the way for the metro extension. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has been approved to submit a proposal to the government to acquire 4,800 acres of land in various villages surrounding Bidadi.

As a result, KIADB has begun identifying land for acquisition in ten villages surrounding Bidadi. However, reports have emerged that some influential people along the borders of villages Kodiyal Karenahalli, Doddakuntanahalli, and Chikkakuntanahalli are colluding with real estate groups to illegally seize government land from farmers.

There are concerns about nearly 450 acres of government land in survey number 219 near Kodiyal Karenahalli, which land grabbers have set their sights on. Some poor farmers in the village have relied on cultivating millets and pulses for their livelihoods for many years on this land. Despite having applied for necessary permits, officials have yet to issue transportation documents.

Farmers with experience are being offered between Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakhs per acre to vacate their land, with reports indicating that more government land has been encroached upon to construct compounds around the area, particularly around Kodiyal Karenahalli.

Farmers have been coerced into giving up three and a half acres of government land near Dasanakatte village. Furthermore, the local drainage and 13 gunta land has also been illegally seized to build a farmhouse, complete with surrounding compound walls.

Local residents have reported intimidation by land grabbers in areas designated for cattle preservation around Kodiyal Karenahalli and Kattalepalya. Shankar, a resident of Kattalepalya, has filed complaints regarding the illegal occupation of government land to the deputy commissioner, sub-divisional officer, and tahsildar. In response, the Revenue Inspector (RI) and Village Development Officer (VA) have submitted a survey report on the encroaching land to the taluk administration. However, locals allege that officials are hesitant to act, claiming that the land mafia has the backing of certain influential politicians.

There are accusations that fake documents are being created for lands seized from farmers, while plans to acquire land worth crores for airport construction are underway. Supporters of a politician are buying small plots and undocumented lands at low prices, coercing farmers into surrendering their lands. The immediate call from the local people is for the district administration to take action to safeguard both government land and the rights of poor farmers.

Powerful individuals from Bengaluru are reportedly eyeing government land in Karenahalli, Kattalepalya, and surrounding villages. A farmer named Timmayya has allegedly lost land at a low price to these influential figures, and government land has also been encroached upon. Despite complaints made to the district and taluk administrations for action, no measures have been taken, according to Shankar K.C., a local resident of Kattalepalya.