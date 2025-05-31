Landslide threat resurfaces near Mangaluru as rains batter coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: The rain battered district of Dakshina Kannada is now faced with another situation, which is stated to be grave. In Kettikal, near Vamanjoor — a location already marked as landslide-prone — fresh risks have emerged following the collapse of a protective mesh installed after last year’s soil slippages. The site, located along National Highway 169, had witnessed multiple landslides in 2023, resulting in damage to residential properties and significant traffic disruption.

Despite assurances last year from senior officials, including the then Deputy Commissioner and District In-charge Minister, long-term slope-stabilisation measures are yet to be implemented. Residents and commuters have expressed frustration that preventive efforts have remained largely temporary, leaving the area vulnerable during each monsoon.

With the hillside continuing to erode under relentless rain, emergency workers have begun cutting down trees on the hilltop as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of a major landslide. Local authorities have also advised commuters using NH-169 to exercise caution, particularly in the Kettikal stretch.

District officials are expected to conduct a site inspection soon to assess the stability of the slope and recommend further action. Meanwhile, local traffic in the affected area remains disrupted, and no official word has been issued on potential diversions.

As rain continues to lash coastal Karnataka, concerns are mounting over the state of preparedness in areas identified as geologically sensitive.