Law and order collapsing in coast under Cong rule, warns BJP chief

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has issued a stern warning to the Congress government, accusing it of fostering lawlessness in the coastal districts, especially in Dakshina Kannada. Speaking to the media today outside his residence, Vijayendra said the government’s inaction and selective policing were pushing the region into chaos.

He condemned what he called “police-sponsored hooliganism”, warning that the BJP would not remain silent if the government continued to use the police to suppress dissent and target Hindu activists.

“This government is running like a Tughlaq Darbar under Siddaramaiah’s leadership. They are reviving a feudal-style administration instead of upholding democracy,” Vijayendra said. Vijayendra revealed that he had already discussed the deteriorating situation in the state with senior national BJP leaders last night. “Today, our MPs and MLAs will meet senior police officials to raise these serious concerns,” he added.

Referring to recent banishment orders (gudipaaru) issued to several individuals in Dakshina Kannada, he questioned the intent and transparency behind the police actions. Drawing a sharp analogy, he said, “Kings and paleyagars (feudal lords) once ruled India, and it feels like the Congress is trying to bring that system back.”

Referring to the recent murder of BJP youth activist Suhas Shetty, Vijayendra alleged that Congress leaders deliberately avoided visiting his family. He further accused the government of downplaying the role of women seen aiding the accused killers escape—a fact, he said, was captured by news channels but ignored by the police.

Why haven’t those women been arrested yet? Why is the government silent?” he demanded. He charged the government with targeting Sangh Parivar leaders, saying that FIRs were being filed against Hindu leaders and activists to intimidate them. “This is not law and order. This is political vendetta,” Vijayendra thundered.

Highlighting alleged police excesses, he claimed that BJP and Sangh Parivar workers were being harassed with midnight raids and questioning at their homes, creating an atmosphere of fear. “Where are we living? Is this a democracy or dictatorship?” he questioned.

Vijayendra also criticized the government for failing on development fronts, arguing that the Congress was attempting to distract from its failures by creating communal tensions and suppressing dissent.

“While the public is angry over the lack of development, the government is busy covering up its failures by hounding Hindu activists. This is nothing but a political conspiracy,” he said.

The BJP’s state unit has made it clear that it will intensify its agitation if the Congress government continues to, as Vijayendra said, “use the police to wage a political war.” The statement marks an escalation in the BJP’s attack on the ruling Congress amid growing law and order concerns in Karnataka’s

coastal belt.