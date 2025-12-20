Legislative Council passes hate speech bill amid oppn protest

Bengaluru: The Legislative Council on Friday passed a bill to curb hate speech, amid strong protest from opposition BJP and JD(S), which called it “draconian”, “direct attack on free speech” and “dangerous tool for political vendetta”.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, piloted by Home Minister G Parameshwara, was put to vote, amid protests from opposition members from the well of the House. The Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, amid opposition from BJP and JD(S) members.

The opposition demanded that the Bill be withdrawn, alleging that the proposed legislation will lead to “police state”, and “undeclared emergency”, where even criticism can be considered as hate speech.

The minister said that the Bill proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven with a fine of Rs 50,000 for a hate crime.

For repeated offences, the maximum imprisonment will be seven years, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Stating that there is an increase in hate and communal speeches, which instigate sentiments, leading to violence, he quoted the Supreme Court -- that hate speech must be “dealt with an iron hand” -- to defend the Bill.

“The Bill is not to control anyone or out of political malice; it applies to everyone. It is being brought with an intention to protect the health of the society and to maintain peace,” he said. Rejecting BJP’s allegations, the Home Minister said that, similar law has been brought in Maharashtra by the BJP government there.

The Bill was put to vote as opposition members trooped into the well of the House, demanding an apology from Minister Priyank Kharge for making a remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the discussion.

Despite Chairman Basavaraj Horatti assuring that he will expunge the comment, BJP members taking a strong exception trooped into the well of the House, demanding that Priyank Kharge apologise.

As the chaos prevailed with ruling party members standing up in support of Priyank Kharge, the Chairman put the Bill to vote and it was passed with a voice vote.