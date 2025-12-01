Leopard shot dead; activists call it cold-blooded killing

Chikkamagaluru: A leopard that attacked an 11-year-old boy near his home in Bairapura village, Tarikere taluk, on November 29 was shot dead by forest personnel the next day (November 30), triggering sharp criticism from villagers, animal lovers, and environmentalists who branded the incident a deliberate killing.

The boy, who suffered severe injuries, received initial treatment at Tarikere Taluk Hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Shivamogga and is now out of danger.

Forest staff tracked the leopard to thick vegetation in the village on Sunday morning. Officials claim the animal suddenly charged from the bushes, forcing them to open fire in self-defence. The leopard fled but was later found dead with clear bullet marks.

Activists and residents, however, allege the shooting was unnecessarily lethal, pointing out that tranquilisation should have been the priority.

They have demanded an independent inquiry and action against the officers involved.

The incident comes barely a week after a leopard reportedly snatched a five-year-old girl from a cattle shed in nearby Mundre village, intensifying fears among farmers in Chikkamagaluru’s plains already reeling from repeated big-cat conflicts.