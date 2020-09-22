Let's fight the world's common foe - Covid-19

Bengaluru: The theme of the International Day of Peace celebrated on September 21 every year was on 'Shaping Peace Together'. As the world is grappling with the pandemic, the United Nations has asked the world to fight against the common enemy - Covid-19.



Gopi Krishnaswamy, Mindfulness Coach & Regional Lead at Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute (SIYL) India and Sri Lanka said, "This theme sums up the objective as the entire human race fights together against a deadly virus. Peace doesn't mean the absence of differences, rather it means solving these differences in humane ways."

Heartfulness Institute in partnership with United Nations Information Centre, Global Citizens India, Give India, Spirit of Humanity Forum, the Fetzer Institute, Sewa International, Gandhi Foundation and many more, will bring humanity together through a guided meditation session to experience and promote peace.

BK Sister Shivani, a teacher from the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement said, "It's time to heal the planet and love is the energy which is a healing energy. So when we all come together for our love for the planet, for our love for each other, and for our love for humanity, and together we create peace, we are going to take that first step towards healing our world."

Celebrated author and speaker, Deepak Chopra, said, "Bring the presence of peace wherever you go, and if you do that the people around you will feel peaceful not by what you say, not by what you do, even, but just by your presence."

In his addressing, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has asked the warring parties to lay down their weapons.

"COVID has created an Anxiety Pandemic that has infected far more people than the virus itself. Mental health all over the world has suffered and it is possible that vested interests are seeing an opportunity to use the situation. This is unfortunate. We need to be able to rise at least now above race, religion and borders and see that we are all part of a common humanity. In that sense, the pandemic provides us an opportunity to stand together as one and it is my belief that we will overcome this and come out as a wiser and more unified world," Krishnaswamy told The Hans India.



