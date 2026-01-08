Local polls: BJP leaders oppose pact with JD (S)

Bengaluru: BJP leaders from Karnataka's Mandya district are opposing an alliance with the JD(S) in the local body elections following a statement by former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Member H.D. Deve Gowda that his party would contest the local body polls independently.

According to sources, BJP leaders expressed their displeasure over Deve Gowda’s remarks during the recently held core committee meeting. Former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, former Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, and other BJP leaders from Mandya district are said to be upset over the issue, particularly as the party had relinquished the Mandya Lok Sabha seat to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and worked extensively for his victory.

“Kumaraswamy won the election and secured a cabinet berth at the Centre. Now it appears that they no longer need us. The BJP is already strong in this region. Sumalatha Ambareesh had earlier become the Lok Sabha member from Mandya with BJP support, and I too was an MLA. We want to convey that the BJP is prepared to contest the local body elections independently,” he said.

“We will contest the elections on our own as the BJP. There is no need for concern. When the ticket for Union Minister Kumaraswamy was announced,

Sumalatha Ambareesh and I went door to door and convinced voters about the BJP-JD(S) alliance. We told them that the alliance would be long-lasting,” Narayana Gowda added.