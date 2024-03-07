Lok Sabha Elections: Decision on 50% candidates today: DCM DK Shivakumar

Delhi: "Congress party election committee meeting will be held today evening and the discussion on about 50% candidates of the state will be concluded," DCM DK Shivakumar said.



Responding to questions from the media in Delhi on Thursday, DCM Shivakumar said, "The Chief Minister is not able to attend today's meeting. Our government has declared Basavanna as the cultural leader of Karnataka, and today a big program is scheduled for Basava Kalyan. All the priests are participating in that program. Therefore, it cannot be postponed. Since it is a priority program, the CM is participating there. I have discussed in this meeting what we have already discussed. I propose."

When asked if the list will be released for the 28 constituencies of the state in one phase, he said, "It will not be possible to release the list in one phase. We will publish the list of candidates in a couple of phases."

When asked if he would look at the list of BJP candidates and select the candidates, he said, "There is a big difference between their politics and ours. In our state Congress party, there is no individual politics. We do politics on our party and our guarantee schemes. If they keep their calculations, we keep our calculations, said DCM Shivakumar.

When asked whether he would give tickets to those who joined the party recently and whether ministers would also contest the elections, he said, "There are all possibilities in politics." When asked whether the candidate could have been chosen earlier, he said, "We had already discussed a month ago and informed whatever needed to the concerned."

When asked that the Supreme Court has given relief, are the notices not issued, "Notices are still coming. The media has worked day and night waiting for me, like those who have experienced the pain of childbirth, I know my pain. The people of the state fought for me. They prayed. Now they are relieved. That is enough, He said.