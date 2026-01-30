Lokayukta seizes Rs 26.55 crore worth assets of KIADB officer

Bengaluru: A KIADB Assistant Commissioner recently transferred to the forest department has allegedly amassed wealth worth Rs 26.55 crore, Lokayukta officials said on Thursday.

The revelation came after Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted searches at more than five locations across the state in connection with complaints of disproportionate assets against the government official here, they said.

Searches were carried out at the residences, office, and other premises linked to the official, Tejas Kumar N, a Lokayukta officer said. Kumar, who was posted at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, has been transferred to the Shivamogga Forest Department as manager but is yet to report for duty, officials said.