Long-term hormone therapy in transgender individuals affects body composition: Study

A recent study has revealed that long-term sex hormone treatment in transgender individuals can lead to significant changes in body composition and increased risk factors for cardiovascular disease, particularly in transgender men. The research, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Thursday, offers valuable insights into the physical effects of gender-affirming hormone therapy, which is commonly prescribed to align a transgender person’s body with their gender identity.

The study, conducted by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, followed 17 transgender men and 16 transgender women who were prescribed testosterone and estrogen, respectively, for an extended period. The participants underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and various blood tests to monitor changes in body composition and metabolic health. Findings indicated that transgender men receiving testosterone treatment experienced a notable increase in muscle mass, with an average gain of 21% over six years. However, they also showed a significant increase in abdominal fat, which rose by 70%, along with elevated levels of liver fat and ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol. These changes may contribute to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke. Tommy Lundberg, a researcher from the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Karolinska, highlighted the importance of closely monitoring the long-term health effects of hormone therapy, emphasiing the potential fcardiovascular risks associated with these physical changes. The study suggests that healthcare providers should consider these risks when treating transgender individuals and ensure ongoing health assessments to prevent future complications.

In contrast, transgender women who received estrogen treatment did not show the same dramatic changes in body composition. Over the five-year period, their muscle volume decreased by an average of 7%, while muscle strength remained relatively unchanged. Although they experienced an increase in total fat volume, the accumulation of abdominal fat was less pronounced than in their male counterparts.

These findings underscore the need for further research into the long-term health outcomes of gender-affirming hormone therapies. As more transgender individuals seek medical treatment to affirm their gender identity, monitoring the effects on their physical health and cardiovascular risk factors becomes increasingly critical.