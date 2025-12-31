Lookout notice issued against key accused in bus owner murder

Udupi: Udupi police have escalated efforts to apprehend a primary suspect in the murder of AKMS bus owner Saifuddin by issuing a lookout notice against Akram, who remains at large overseas.

Investigators believe Akram orchestrated the entire conspiracy behind the fatal attack, finalising plans before escaping the country shortly prior to the crime’s execution. As a central figure in the case, his capture has become a priority for the local force.

To track him down across international borders, officials enlisted support from Interpol, expanding the search beyond national limits in pursuit of this elusive accused.