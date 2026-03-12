LPG consumers engage in panic booking

Bengaluru: Panic enquiries for domestic LPG cylinders have risen at several gas agencies in Bengaluru in the past few days amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the widening West Asia conflict, though dealers said on Wednesday that stocks are adequate as of now.

However, there is an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, forcing several hotels and restaurants in the city to operate under strain, an LPG dealer told PTI. Hotel and restaurant owners reiterated that they would be forced to shut down once their stock is exhausted.

Even the Paying Guest Association has come up with emergency measures to ensure that residents are provided meals without disruption by changing menus temporarily to stretch existing gas reserves.