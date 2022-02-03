Madikeri martial artist finds place in Asian Book of Records 

Madikeri: This tiny district has contributed thousands of warriors, sports personalities to the nation. Keeping its tradition of shining in various fields, a youth has added another feather in the cap of this hilly district by gaining entry into the Asian Book of Records with his karate skills.

K Rahul, a native of Vijayanagara in Virajpet town, made a record by making 260 punches and kicks in a minute in karate. Rahul is the first person from the district to create such a record. In view of Covid pandemic, the achievement was recorded through online.

Earlier, Rahul secured a place in India Book of Records. The karate tournament in which participants from 16 countries participated, was organised jointly by Dynamic Shotocon Karate Du association, World Union of Martial Arts Association, World Karate Alliance and Evolution of Karate, in December 2021.

Rahul was very fond of karate since childhood and started practising the art since the age of 12. A lot of hard work and perseverance for a decade were behind his achievement. Apart from gaining entry into Asia Book of Records, he has won many medals at State and national level championships.

He won first place in Katha and Kumithe division in 2016 in Karate championship organised by Karate Tues Yuchiriyo Du India of Kerala. Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Rahul gave full credit to his trainer H.R. Shivappa for his success. He said everyone has innate talents and they should make good use of it through practising.