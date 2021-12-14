Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders sprayed with black ink by Kannada activists

Belagavi: Kannada activists threw black ink at prominent Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leaders for taking out a Maha Melava Rally demanding merger of border town of Belagavi with Maharashtra, on Monday and the Belagavi police took the Kannada activists into custody even as the State Legislature commenced its session.



Kannada activists painted black ink on the face of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) senior leader Deepak Dalvi for holding Maha Melava near Vaccine Depot ground at Tilakwadi in Belagavi. Expressing anguish over the incident, MES leaders have called for Belagavi bandh on December 14. The Maha Melava was being organised by MES to protest against the government for conducting the winter session in Belagavi.

Even though police asked the MES leaders to leave the venue in view of the Legislature session, they refused to budge. While the MES leaders were arguing with the police officials, Kannada activists barged into the venue and threw black ink on Deepak Dalvi.

One of the activists identified as Sampath of the Karnataka Nav Nirman Pade also raised slogans in favour of the state. He was immediately detained by the police.