Major IPS Reshuffle in Karnataka: 35 Top Police Officers Transferred

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Karnataka government on Monday announced the transfer of 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, marking the largest reshuffle exercise this year. The transfer order has led to key changes in leadership across various departments including traffic, crime and police.

The state government has also filled several vacant posts in the state police.

Ajay Hilori to Head CCB in Bengaluru

Among the most notable transfers, Ajay Hilori, who was serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), North Eastern Range, Kalaburagi, has now been posted as DIG and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, making him the new head of the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Hilori was previously named an accused in the ₹4,000 crore I-Money Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam. However, in August 2023, the Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings against him after a departmental inquiry exonerated him. The CBI, which investigated the scam, had filed a chargesheet in 2020 listing Hilori among the accused.

Key Transfers in Bengaluru Police

Chandragupta, the outgoing CCB chief, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, North Eastern Range, Kalaburagi.

M N Anucheth, Bengaluru’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), has been appointed as DIG, Recruitment.

Karthik Reddy will now serve as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

These changes come just days after the creation of three new police divisions in Bengaluru, prompting further appointments:

Narayana M – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Electronics City

Anita Bhimappa Haddannavar – DCP, South West

Nagesh D L – DCP, North West

Other Key Transfers Across the State

The transfer list also includes several senior officers across various divisions:

Iada Martin Marbaniang – DIG (Administration), Police Headquarters, Bengaluru

Dr. Anoop A Shetty – DCP, Traffic (West), Bengaluru

Hakay Akshay Machhindra – DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru

Srihari Babu B L – DCP, Crime-1, Bengaluru

Vartika Katiyar – DIGP, Bellary Range

K M Shantharaju – SP, Intelligence

D R Siri Gowri – SP, State Crime Records Bureau

K Parashurama – DCP, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Suman D Pennekar – DCP, Intelligence

Shiva Prakash Devaraju – SP, Karnataka Lokayukta

Jayaprakash – DCP, Traffic, Bengaluru North

Simi Mariam George – DCP, Traffic, Bengaluru South

Yatish N – SP, Railways

Saidulu Adavath – SP, CID

Shivakumar Gunare – Addl. Inspector General of Police, Police HQ, Bengaluru

Amarnath Reddy Y – Commandant, 1st Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru

Yashodha Vantagodi – SP, Haveri

S K Soumyalatha – DCP, City Armed Reserve HQ

Anshu Kumar – SP, Prisons

Gunjan Arya – SP, Dharwad

Babasab Nemagoud – DCP, Bengaluru North

Gopal M Byakod – Joint Director, Forensic Science Lab, Bengaluru

Sidharth Goyal – SP, Bagalkote

Rohan Jagadeesh – SP, Gadag

Shivanshu Rajput – SP, KGF

Jitendra Kumar Dayama – DCP, Law and Order, Mangaluru City

Deepan M N – SP, Uttara Kannada

Jahnavi S – SP, Vijayanagar

Administrative Restructuring in Full Swing

While the government notification did not cite reasons behind the reshuffle, this decision comes after mounting criticism from the opposition over deteriorating Law and Order in the state.