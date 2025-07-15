Major IPS Reshuffle in Karnataka: 35 Top Police Officers Transferred
In a significant administrative shake-up, the Karnataka government on Monday announced the transfer of 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, marking the largest reshuffle exercise this year.
The state government has also filled several vacant posts in the state police.
Ajay Hilori to Head CCB in Bengaluru
Among the most notable transfers, Ajay Hilori, who was serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), North Eastern Range, Kalaburagi, has now been posted as DIG and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, making him the new head of the Central Crime Branch (CCB).
Hilori was previously named an accused in the ₹4,000 crore I-Money Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam. However, in August 2023, the Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings against him after a departmental inquiry exonerated him. The CBI, which investigated the scam, had filed a chargesheet in 2020 listing Hilori among the accused.
Key Transfers in Bengaluru Police
- Chandragupta, the outgoing CCB chief, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, North Eastern Range, Kalaburagi.
- M N Anucheth, Bengaluru’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), has been appointed as DIG, Recruitment.
- Karthik Reddy will now serve as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.
These changes come just days after the creation of three new police divisions in Bengaluru, prompting further appointments:
- Narayana M – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Electronics City
- Anita Bhimappa Haddannavar – DCP, South West
- Nagesh D L – DCP, North West
Other Key Transfers Across the State
The transfer list also includes several senior officers across various divisions:
- Iada Martin Marbaniang – DIG (Administration), Police Headquarters, Bengaluru
- Dr. Anoop A Shetty – DCP, Traffic (West), Bengaluru
- Hakay Akshay Machhindra – DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru
- Srihari Babu B L – DCP, Crime-1, Bengaluru
- Vartika Katiyar – DIGP, Bellary Range
- K M Shantharaju – SP, Intelligence
- D R Siri Gowri – SP, State Crime Records Bureau
- K Parashurama – DCP, Whitefield, Bengaluru
- Suman D Pennekar – DCP, Intelligence
- Shiva Prakash Devaraju – SP, Karnataka Lokayukta
- Jayaprakash – DCP, Traffic, Bengaluru North
- Simi Mariam George – DCP, Traffic, Bengaluru South
- Yatish N – SP, Railways
- Saidulu Adavath – SP, CID
- Shivakumar Gunare – Addl. Inspector General of Police, Police HQ, Bengaluru
- Amarnath Reddy Y – Commandant, 1st Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru
- Yashodha Vantagodi – SP, Haveri
- S K Soumyalatha – DCP, City Armed Reserve HQ
- Anshu Kumar – SP, Prisons
- Gunjan Arya – SP, Dharwad
- Babasab Nemagoud – DCP, Bengaluru North
- Gopal M Byakod – Joint Director, Forensic Science Lab, Bengaluru
- Sidharth Goyal – SP, Bagalkote
- Rohan Jagadeesh – SP, Gadag
- Shivanshu Rajput – SP, KGF
- Jitendra Kumar Dayama – DCP, Law and Order, Mangaluru City
- Deepan M N – SP, Uttara Kannada
- Jahnavi S – SP, Vijayanagar
Administrative Restructuring in Full Swing
While the government notification did not cite reasons behind the reshuffle, this decision comes after mounting criticism from the opposition over deteriorating Law and Order in the state.