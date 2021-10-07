Mallikarjun Kharge demands arrest of Union minister's son for Lakshmipur deaths

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs for the 'death' of farmers in Lakhimpur. He also condemned the 'illegal' detention of Priyanka Gandhi.



Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office on Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the killing of the farmers in the Lakhimpur violence and arrest of Ashish Mishra immediately.

He said that despite eyewitnesses confirming his role in the gruesome murder, the Union minister son was let off. Condemning the actions of Minister Ajay Mishra and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for making anti-farmer statements, Kharge demanded dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the Union cabinet for "misrepresentation of facts and abetment of crime" and file sedition cases against them. Instead of filing sedition cases against these people, editors of newspapers and opposition leaders are being targeted," he alleged. He also questioned the reason for the delay in the arrest of Ashish Mishra when witnesses said that he was in the SUV. " He also condemned the detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for trying to offer condolence to the families of the victims. Taking a dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kharge said, "People who promote mishandling of cases like the Hathras rape case should not hold such posts." Kharge added that he holds a "mukh mein raam bagal mein choori".

He also noted that despite being in Lucknow, PM Narendra Modi failed to reach Lakhimpur and console the victims.

Mallikarjun Kharge said RSS was "infiltrating" all sectors including education and his long fight against the organisation cost him his Lok Sabha seat during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

"They (RSS) are infiltrating everywhere, even in education. Many officers are directly recruited, amending the rule and that much (people) are deprived of reservation...." Kharge said in response to a question. He said he has been fighting RSS and its ideology from the age of 15-16, and it is one of the reasons for his loss in 2019 Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga seat.