Malpe: Police Register Case Against Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj for Provocative Speech

Malpe: The police have registered a suo motu case against former minister Pramod Madhwaraj for allegedly making a provocative speech during a protest meeting held at Malpe Port today.

During the protest, Madhwaraj reportedly incited the public by delivering a speech that stirred emotions and encouraged people to resort to unlawful actions. Referring to a recent incident, he allegedly stated, “What should we do if thieves enter our house? If the police take 5-6 hours to arrive, what should we do? We have to tie them up. What else can be done? Did anyone hit them with a machete, sword, or knife? No. The accused was just slapped twice. Does the woman have any objection to that?”

Madhwaraj’s remarks appeared to justify the public act of tying up and assaulting a suspected thief, which led to public outrage. Following this, Malpe police registered a case under Crime No. 34/2025 under Sections 57, 191(1), and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are investigating the matter.

Following the case against Madhwaraj, the Udupi district BJP unit has criticised the Congress party and attributed the police action to vindictive action against BJP leaders. Srinidhi Hegde convenor of the media cell of Udupi district BJP has stated, the Congress party is targeting BJP leaders for no reason at all. (eom)