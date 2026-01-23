Man attempts suicide in front of judge

Puttur: A man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison inside the Fifth Additional Court in Puttur on Tuesday, triggering panic among court staff and litigants. The man, identified as Ravi (35), a resident of Kavu Maniadka, was immediately rushed to the Puttur Government Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment as his condition turned critical.

Police said Ravi was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Vidyashree. Two days earlier, he had allegedly tried to strangulate her, following which the matter reached the police. The couple was scheduled to appear at the Sampya Rural Police Station on Tuesday in connection with the case, and divorce discussions were reportedly under way.

Instead of reporting to the police station, Ravi allegedly went to the Puttur court premises and consumed poison in front of the judge. The judge alerted court staff, who noticed him vomiting inside the courtroom and arranged for immediate medical assistance.