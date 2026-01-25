Man attempts suicide in front of Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: A man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison in front of the Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday, police said.

The condition of the man, Nagendrappa, an accused in a “moral policing” case registered at the Soladevanhalli police station, is stated to be stable, they added.

The BJP, however, hit out at the Congress government in Karnataka, claiming that Nagendrappa was being harassed by the police for exposing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This allegedly led to the suicide attempt.

In a post on X, the Karnataka BJP questioned the Congress government for not showing the courage to track down and arrest illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

“Honourable Home Minister (G Parameshwara), as your department has failed to perform its duty, citizens themselves are identifying illegal immigrants in the interest of national security.

Instead of deporting illegal immigrants, what justice is it to subject those who identify them to police torture?” the post said.