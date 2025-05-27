Man, cattle electrocuted in Nanjangud taluk

Mysuru: In a tragic incident in Eechagalli village of Nanjangud taluk, a man and two cows were electrocuted after coming into contact with a snapped power line.

The deceased has been identified as Siddaraju (52), a resident of the village.

The two cows, reportedly of the Ilati breed and worth approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, also died on the spot. The incident has left Siddaraju’s family devastated.

According to locals, the mishap occurred when Siddaraju was grazing his cattle in the field. One of the cows is believed to have come into contact with a broken live wire.

In an attempt to rescue the animal, Siddaraju too was electrocuted.

The tragedy came to light later in the evening when Siddaraju failed to return home. His family went to the field to look for him and found both the man and the animals lying lifeless, with a severed electric wire nearby. The incident happened during light evening rain, which may have worsened the situation.

Following the incident, officials from the Nanjangud Rural Police Station and Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a related development, the Mysuru district administration has declared a one-day holiday for all Anganwadi centres on May 26 as a precautionary measure due to strong winds and rain.

The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner, cites child safety as the primary concern.