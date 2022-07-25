Man cremated in tomb constructed by himself 20 years ago

Chamarajanagar: It is common to build a tomb after the death of a person. However, a person here built a grave 20 years ago, wishing to fulfil his last rites with his hard earned money, not to depend anyone, and his last rites were performed there on Monday.

Puttananjappa (85) a native of Nanjadevanpura village of Chamarajanagar taluk had built a tower style tomb in his own land 20 years ago. This old man also kept Rs one lakh for last rites and kept Vibhuti (ash) and Kalash for the last rites. The funeral is being taken up with that money.

Putta nanjappa is quite wealthy and has three sons. The family members said that he built the tomb and kept the money because of his self-esteem and also kept money for 11th day ceremony. His wife died of corona last year and he performed her last rites without taking money from the children who had brought everything needed for the funeral.

His son Gaudike Nagesh said that his father's health had deteriorated for the last 12 days and he had stopped speaking for five days and passed away on Sunday evening. He said that the last rites are being performed in the tomb which he had built and with the money he raised.