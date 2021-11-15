Man dies after vaccination; relatives stage protest

Mysuru: A 39-year-old man who had fallen ill after taking vaccination against Covid-19 recently, died on Monday triggering a flash protest. The deceased, Suresh (39) was resident of Ashokapuram.



Upon his death, the family members led by former mayor and BSP leader R Purushottam staged a flash protest outside K R Hospital mortuary.

On November 12, Suresh had taken the jab from health volunteers on door-to-door visit. As he developed illness, he was immediately shifted to K R Hospital and was treated by cardiologists and neurosurgeons.

KR hospital doctors said that the deceased had high blood pressure, was known alcoholic and drinker and was irregular in taking drugs. 'Even health volunteers were on the spot and coordinated in shifting Suresh to K R Hospital and the best doctors in Mysuru treated him and it's on record for anybody to check", they added. Later relatives allowed for autopsy.