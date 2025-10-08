  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Man held for killing wife with rolling pin

Man held for killing wife with rolling pin
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife with a rolling pin, resulting in her death, police said on Tuesday. Preeti Singh...

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife with a rolling pin, resulting in her death, police said on Tuesday. Preeti Singh (28) and her husband Chota Lal Singh (32), originally from Madhya Pradesh, have been residing with their two children in Chokkasandra. The couple was working in a private company, they said.

The husband, who was employed as a helper at the company, allegedly subjected his wife to frequent mental and physical harassment without reason. On September 24, when the wife returned home in the afternoon for lunch, the husband, as usual, picked a quarrel and attacked her with a rolling pin used for making chapatis, striking her severely on the head and body.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick