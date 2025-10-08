Live
Man held for killing wife with rolling pin
Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife with a rolling pin, resulting in her death, police said on Tuesday. Preeti Singh (28) and her husband Chota Lal Singh (32), originally from Madhya Pradesh, have been residing with their two children in Chokkasandra. The couple was working in a private company, they said.
The husband, who was employed as a helper at the company, allegedly subjected his wife to frequent mental and physical harassment without reason. On September 24, when the wife returned home in the afternoon for lunch, the husband, as usual, picked a quarrel and attacked her with a rolling pin used for making chapatis, striking her severely on the head and body.
