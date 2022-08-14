Man In Bengaluru Gets Shocked After Watching A Disabled Swiggy Delivery Man Doing His Job Courageously

A Bengaluru man who was growing restless with the delay in his food delivery order got shocked when the doorbell rang and saw a Swiggy delivery person with a disability holding his meal.The incident of Swiggy delivery executive Krishnappa Rathod was shared on LinkedIn by Rohit Kumar Singh.

It was expected that Rohit's lunch would arrive in around 30 minutes, but when it didn't, he decided to contact the delivery man. While he contacted, the delivery man said that he will be there in some time. The delivery man said in a very "comforting" manner.

He contacted the delivery person again and requested that they complete the task quickly because he was starving after waiting for a few more minutes for the meal to come. Rohit added that he again reacted in a very consoling tone and told me just 5 minutes more.

He explained that he bell rung in the subsequent 5 to 10 minutes, and the impatient me hurriedly opened the door to perhaps show my unhappiness with the delivery's delay. When Rohit opened the door, Krishnappa was standing there "graciously" smiling and holding the order.

In his Twitter post, Rohit explained that he was in his mid-40s, had grey hair, was using crutches to balance himself, and was grinning at me. He was startled for a brief moment and felt foolish for getting impatient while relaxing in his comfy bed. He was wondering internally how difficult it was for him to get this order to me. He quickly expressed his regret and apologized to him and made an effort to speak with him.

Krishnappa explained to him that the pandemic caused him to lose his job as a café employee and that he now delivers food. In order to provide his kids with better educational resources, he was unable to bring them to Bangalore. Krishnappa also told Rohit that he is getting late for my next delivery, after speaking with him for two to three minutes.

Meanwhile, on social media, the endearing tale has gained widespread traction.