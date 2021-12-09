Man kills wife, two kids and self in Mangaluru

Mangalore: A 30-year-old driver hanged himself after poisoning his two children and strangulating his wife to death on Tuesday night at Morgan Gate area in Mangaluru.



The deceased have been identified as Nagesh Sheraguppi, his wife Vijayalakshmi, daughter Swapna (8) and son Samarth (4). They were natives of Bilagi village in Bagalkote district.

In his suicide note, Nagesh blamed his wife's conversion to Islam as the reason for unrest in his family. Vijayalakshmi, a domestic help, had left for work and failed to return home in October following which Nagesh lodged a police complaint saying that his wife had gone missing. Soon after this she appeared before the police and accused her husband of torturing her every day. The police counselled the couple and sent them home. But the simmering resentment over his wife's alleged conversion led Naresh to resort to the barbaric act. On Tuesday night Nagesh bought fried rice laced with poison for dinner. After both the children who ate the food died, Nagesh strangulated Vijayalakshmi and hanged himself.

In the suicide note, Nagesh said that Vijayalakshmi was converted

to Islam at the behest of their house owner Noor Jahan. He said he had lost his mental peace as his wife ignored his warning not to go to work and quarrelled with him frequently. He blamed Noorjahan for the destruction of the entire family.

Pandeshwara police have taken Noorjahan into custody for questioning after registering a case.