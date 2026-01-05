Man stabs 30-yr-old woman to death

Karwar: Authorities discovered Rafiq Yallur dead in a forest near Yallapur town on Sunday, apparently by suicide, just one day after he allegedly murdered 30-year-old Ranjita Bansode. The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in Kalammanagara locality.

Rafiq reportedly slashed Ranjita’s throat with a knife after she rejected him, then escaped the area. Residents quickly transported the severely wounded woman to the local government hospital in Yallapur, but she passed away while being transferred to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for further treatment.

Law enforcement officers immediately reached the crime scene, registered a case, and initiated an extensive search for Rafiq. They shared his photograph across social media platforms to gather tips from the public. Given the communal undertones of the incident, tension gripped the town, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for his immediate arrest.

Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N. stationed himself in Yallapur to direct the investigation and operations personally. Several Hindu organisations announced a bandh for Sunday, while representatives from some groups assembled at the police station, refusing to depart until confirmation of Rafiq’s capture.

Ranjita, a divorced mother, had wed Sachin Kater from Solapur twelve years earlier. The marriage produced a child, but conflicts emerged after five years, causing her to move into her sister’s residence. She finalised her divorce recently and earned a living as a cook’s assistant, with her latest employment at a local school.

Rafiq, a former classmate of Ranjita, reportedly developed intentions to marry her and became furious upon her repeated refusals. Their prior acquaintance allowed regular contact, which he escalated after her separation, persistently calling her and pressing for a relationship. He often visited the home where she lived, leading her sister to object strongly and issue warnings against further appearances. Following that, Rafiq stopped coming to the house.