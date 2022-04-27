Mandya MP Sumalatha to join BJP?

Mandya: Is Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joining BJP? The speculation has been rife in the constituency for a while about her making a major decision. Sumalatha (58) won as an independent candidate from Mandya in 2019 Lok Sabha election by defeating former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhli Kumaraswamy with a margin of over 1.25 lakh votes.

In the election, BJP did not field its candidate and, instead, extended support to Sumalatha ensuring straight fight between the former actress and JDS candidate Nikhil. Sumalatha's husband and late actor Ambareesh, a native of Mandya, had thousands of fans in the district.

Ambareesh also represented Mandya thrice, twice as JDS member (1996-99, 1999-2004) and then as Congress member (2004-2009). He was also a minister in the UPA-1 government from October 2006 to February 2007. After the death of Ambareesh, Sumalatha took the plunge into electoral contest from the district and, riding on her husband's popularity, achieved a resounding victory notwithstanding a vigorous campaign by the then chief minister Kumaraswamy and five ministers in favour of Nikhil.

Though Sumalatha has not so far dropped any hint of her joining the ruling party, her meetings and rapport with BJP leaders has fuelled the speculation. The Mandya MP met Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai at a marriage function on Monday further fuelling rumours about her political moves.

The first-time MP is said to be considering joining the BJP to ensure good future for her son Abhishek Ambareesh who had taken active part during the last parliament election thus indicating his intention to contest in the next Assembly election.

Earlier, Sumalatha told reporters that she will hold discussion with people of constituency and take their opinion before joining the BJP.

Recently, KPCC chief D K Shivakumar told reporters that former chief minister S.M. Krishna's brother S M Shankar's son Guru Charan will be the candidate for Maddur Assembly constituency. Interestingly, Abshishek is keen to contest from Maddur. The ticket aspirants of all the three parties are visiting the constituencies in the district. Sources said that in the wake of increased political activities by aspirants has prompted Sumalatha to take decision soon to avoid last hour commotion and resentment from the BJP workers.