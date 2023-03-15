Mandya, Udupi districts top in registration of Yashasvini scheme

The Mandya and Mysuru districts top in registration of beneficiaries under Yashasvini insurance scheme re launched by state government. Thescheme launched by state government to provide free medical assistance for farmers through cooperative societies a decade ago wasscrapped two years back . Again followed by pressure by farmers the state reintroduced the scheme.





The registration process for the re-launched Yashasvini scheme started from last November itself. Apart from some districts, there has been a good response elsewhere. So far, 34.81 lakhs have been registered against the target of 30 lakhs, and by the end of the month, Yashasvini Trust expects a total of 40 lakh members t would be enrolled for the scheme. o be beneficiaries.





The co-operative sector is strong all over the state, farmers and various sectors have formed associations under the principle of co-operation. Co-operatives in urban areas have favored the scheme as private employees have also been allowed to join the Yashavini scheme. In Mandya district, where cooperative societies are active, 3.20 lakh have registered against the target of 1.50 lakh membership. 3.01 lakh membership has been registered against 75 thousand in Udupi district. 22 districts including Mysuru, Tumkuru, Shivamogga , Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Bidar have crossed the registration target.





Bengaluru has the largest number of housing associations in the state. In addition, there are a large number of cooperative societies of various types, and based on this, a total of 3.25 lakh registration targets were given in the four zones of Bengaluru. However, only 1.63 lakh members turn up to avail the facility. Yadgiri district recorded the lowest enrolment (29,625).





The deadline for registration as a member of Yashavini scheme has already been extended twice, and there is no possibility of extending the deadline again. The 3rd time deadline will not be extended as the financial year is coming to an end which hampers the submission of audit report. Yashasvini Trust has thought to allow new registrations in the next financial year mainly due to the distribution of unique ID cards to those who are already registered and the need to provide services in agreement with Link Hospitals.





The beneficiaries who enrolled under Yashasvini scheme would get Rs 5 lakh worth cashless medical treatment in various linked private and government hospitals per annum. Treatment is available in more than 500 network hospitals across the state. A maximum of Rs 200 for outpatient treatment in network hospitals.





(for a period of 3 months) limit. If the name of the newborn baby's mother is on the Yashasvini card, the baby is allowed to go to the treatment facility for 30 days. Cost of medicine, hospital cost, surgery cost, operation theatre rent, anaesthetist cost, surgeon fee, nurse fee, consultant fee, bed charge etc. in treatment facility will be provided in network hospitals.



