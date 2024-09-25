Mangalore University to celebrate 45th Foundation Day

Mangaluru: Mangalore University is set to celebrate its 45th Foundation Day on September 25 at 11 AM at the Mangala Auditorium, Mangala Gangotri, with former Lokayukta and retired judge Justice Santosh Hegde delivering the keynote address. This significant milestone marks the establishment of the university, which has served as a beacon of higher education for students from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Koda

Vice-Chancellor Prof. P L Dharma, addressing a press conference, outlined the university’s achievements and challenges. Reflecting on past speakers, he highlighted how luminaries like Girish Karnad, Dr. Rajaramanna, and Dr. Virendra Heggade have graced previous Foundation Day events.

Amid the celebrations, Prof. Dharma shed light on pressing financial challenges. He pointed out that Mangalore University is facing funding shortages, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on internal finances. Development grants have dwindled, and the reduction in the number of affiliated colleges has strained resources further.

Currently, the university relies heavily on examination fees to sustain its financial requirements. However, the Vice-Chancellor assured that the administration is taking proactive steps to navigate through these financial hurdles.

Addressing concerns about pending pension payments for retired professors, Prof. Dharma disclosed that outstanding dues of around Rs. 23 crores are owed to 45 retired faculty members. He expressed optimism that government support could help settle these dues.

In discussing academic matters, Prof. Dharma raised concerns about the declining interest in postgraduate courses. He emphasised ongoing efforts to revise and update the syllabus to align with contemporary industry demands, aiming to make courses more relevant and appealing to students.

In a move towards financial prudence, the university has introduced several cost-cutting measures. Prof. Dharma highlighted that they expect to save approximately Rs. 3 crores in the coming months by curbing unnecessary expenses.

The Foundation Day celebrations will mark not only a milestone in the university’s journey but also its commitment to addressing challenges, adapting to changing academic needs, and ensuring sustainable growth for the future.