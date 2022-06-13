Mangaluru airport gets another feather

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport, Karnataka's second busiest airport has received ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety-OH&S) management system certification.

This certification is the result of a thorough two-stage audit by external auditors TUV India Pvt. Ltd., which focused on important areas of strength, organisational risks, standards, and processes. The certificates, which are valid for three years and were awarded on May 16th, 2022, underline Mangaluru International Airport's commitment to designing its procedures in accordance with ISO standards and criteria.

ISO 45001:2018 lays out the requirements for an OH&S management system and provides guidelines on how to implement it. This allows businesses to deliver safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injuries and illness and proactively enhancing their OH&S performance. The certifications reaffirm the airport's commitment to comply with all applicable laws.

Mangaluru International Airport has now set its eyes on operational excellence (5S, Lean, Six Sigma) and business excellence frameworks as a means of achieving excellence. MIA received level 1 accreditation in the Airport Customer Experience accreditation scheme from the Airports Council International (ACI) in March 2022.