Mangaluru can cut climate damage with ₹172 crore investment: CSTEP report

Mangaluru: A new report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has outlined that with an investment of ₹172.97 crore, Mangaluru could avoid ₹11.62 crore in annual damages linked to climate-related risks, including flooding and coastal erosion.

The report, titled Urban Greenprints: A Nature-based Solutions Feasibility Framework for Urban Coastal Regions, calls for the integration of nature-based solutions (NbS) into the urban planning of select wards in Mangaluru.

CSTEP recommends embedding NbS within planning and budgeting processes instead of treating them as standalone initiatives. The study identifies Panambur, Port, Hoige Bazaar, and Bengre as suitable wards for interventions such as rooftop greening, permeable pavements, and water body restoration.

The report also notes that initiatives like the Coastal Bioshield Project at Tannirbhavi and ongoing lake rejuvenation efforts have shown preliminary success but remain limited by top-down governance and lack of community participation.

The document advocates for spatial mapping, inclusive governance, and master planning focused on vulnerable zones like Surathkal and Ullal. It proposes that Mangaluru’s approach could serve as a model for other coastal cities facing climate stress.