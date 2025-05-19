Live
- If US can extradite Rana, why can't Pakistan hand over Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed: India's Ambassador to Israel
- Awami League will not be able to participate General Elections: Bangladesh Election Commissioner
- Haryana YouTuber held on spying charge also visited Kolkata before going to Pakistan
- Calcutta HC issues rule of contempt against Trinamool leader for derogatory remarks on judge
- Tiranga Rally in Aija Sends Strong Message: Support for Operation Sindhoor, Warning to Pakistan-Based Terrorists
- CPM Pays Glowing Tributes to Comrade Sundarayya on 40th Death Anniversary
- Mangaluru can cut climate damage with ₹172 crore investment: CSTEP report
- How to Customise Indicator Sets in a Trading App for Quick Decisions
- Gujarat: Associate of Nigerian gang arrested in Ayurvedic product fraud case
- Where to Buy RTX 5060 – Live Updates and Stock Checker
Mangaluru can cut climate damage with ₹172 crore investment: CSTEP report
Mangaluru: A new report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has outlined that with an investment of ₹172.97 crore,...
Mangaluru: A new report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has outlined that with an investment of ₹172.97 crore, Mangaluru could avoid ₹11.62 crore in annual damages linked to climate-related risks, including flooding and coastal erosion.
The report, titled Urban Greenprints: A Nature-based Solutions Feasibility Framework for Urban Coastal Regions, calls for the integration of nature-based solutions (NbS) into the urban planning of select wards in Mangaluru.
CSTEP recommends embedding NbS within planning and budgeting processes instead of treating them as standalone initiatives. The study identifies Panambur, Port, Hoige Bazaar, and Bengre as suitable wards for interventions such as rooftop greening, permeable pavements, and water body restoration.
The report also notes that initiatives like the Coastal Bioshield Project at Tannirbhavi and ongoing lake rejuvenation efforts have shown preliminary success but remain limited by top-down governance and lack of community participation.
The document advocates for spatial mapping, inclusive governance, and master planning focused on vulnerable zones like Surathkal and Ullal. It proposes that Mangaluru’s approach could serve as a model for other coastal cities facing climate stress.